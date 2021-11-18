DinoSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $562,498.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00067744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00088838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,026.49 or 0.99345191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.22 or 0.07000220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 132,513,575 coins and its circulating supply is 59,295,923 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DINOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.