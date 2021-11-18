Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Drops By 37.5%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

