Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 30,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
