Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 30,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 67,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

