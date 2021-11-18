Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sells 83,706 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,667.50 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chewy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

