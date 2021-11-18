Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $4,486,560.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chevron stock opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

