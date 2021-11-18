KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 1,538,246 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 303,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $39,088,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

