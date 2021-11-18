Paul Gu Sells 39,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $232.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,009,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

