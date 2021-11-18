Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
UHS stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $121.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64.
Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
