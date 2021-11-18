Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

UHS stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $121.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

