Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Porch Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54).

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

PRCH opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

