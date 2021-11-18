Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Ames National has increased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 232.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

