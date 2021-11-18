Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.51

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5142 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 39.2% over the last three years. Vodafone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vodafone Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

