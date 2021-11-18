Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

VNT stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. Vontier has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

