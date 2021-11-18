OctoFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.00 or 0.00013589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $72,115.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

