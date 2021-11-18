Mariner LLC Sells 6,487 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.