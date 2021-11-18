Mariner LLC Cuts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

