Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,126,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 72,575 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLK stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

