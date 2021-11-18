Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 41,955 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RAMP opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

