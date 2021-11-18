Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $353.96 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.69 and its 200-day moving average is $367.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

