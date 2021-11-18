Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

