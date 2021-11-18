iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.13 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.