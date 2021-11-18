Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.33 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.73 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

