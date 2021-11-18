Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

Microsoft stock opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $342.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

