Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 104.30%.

CYRN stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cyren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

