iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

