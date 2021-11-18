DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DLO stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLO. New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DLocal stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

