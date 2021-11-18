Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Cheetah Mobile has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of CMCM opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

