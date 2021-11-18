Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Cheetah Mobile has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter.
Shares of CMCM opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
