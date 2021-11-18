NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.