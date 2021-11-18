Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
MTOR stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 290.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.