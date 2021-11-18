Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MTOR stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 290.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

