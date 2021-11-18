Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.37. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -268.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

