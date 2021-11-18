Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $259,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

