Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
DM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.
Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.