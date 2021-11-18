Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $44,278.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00068773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,419.76 or 0.99623798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.44 or 0.07010651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

