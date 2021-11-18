Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CLVT stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $50,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $171,113,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

