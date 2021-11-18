Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,320 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EELV. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,304,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,011 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,125,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 185.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 77,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.