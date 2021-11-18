Mariner LLC Takes Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EGHT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

