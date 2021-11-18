Mariner LLC Makes New $967,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

