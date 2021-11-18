Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Holdings in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TOLZ stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

