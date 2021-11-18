Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $458,000 in USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:ULVM opened at $70.26 on Thursday. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50.

