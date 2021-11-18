Velas Trading 66.6% Higher Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $25.60 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

