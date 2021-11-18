Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Lowered to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BODY. Guggenheim downgraded Beachbody from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beachbody from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 7.80.

NYSE:BODY opened at 3.12 on Wednesday. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 3.03 and a twelve month high of 18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.51.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

