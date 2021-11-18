Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.70%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

