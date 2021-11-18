Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Sun Communities stock opened at $197.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.19. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

