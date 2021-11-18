Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Decreases By 49.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 901,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.
In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,087 shares of company stock worth $3,817,377.
Shares of TMCI stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
