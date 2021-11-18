Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Decreases By 49.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 901,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,087 shares of company stock worth $3,817,377.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

