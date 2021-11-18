Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

AQUA stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $24,328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,980,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

