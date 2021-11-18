Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.22

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 21st. This is a boost from Elders’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

Get Elders alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Allison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.13 ($8.66), for a total value of A$1,212,700.00 ($866,214.29).

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.