FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLNG opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.33.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEX LNG stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of FLEX LNG worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.