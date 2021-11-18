Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 8,556 iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 52,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

CNYA opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

