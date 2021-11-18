Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exponent were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Exponent by 75.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Exponent by 12.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 714.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 13.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $3,097,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $125.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

