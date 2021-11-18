Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 19,936 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44.

