Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 4,716 iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 45,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period.

EUSA stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

