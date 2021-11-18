Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 74.6% in October

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GLV opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

